Ann Arciola
Ann passed away after a brief illness at Christiana Hospital.
She was born in New York to the late Vincent and Rosa Rea. Ann's parents were both Italian immigrants who came over on a boat, passing thru Ellis Island. She was the first surviving infant after many stillbirths.
She was a devout Catholic all her life. Ann was a stay at home Mom until her children were grown. Once she went to work she only had one job until she retired at 62 from McDonald's in Newark. Many people still recognized her to this day. She was married to the love of her life Anthony Arciola who passed away at age 47 in 1980.
Besides her husband she was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa; her brother's, Anthony and Vincent Rea. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne and her husband Garry Varnes and Pam Todd; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan and his wife Ashley, Tyler, C. J., Krista, Jesse and Sierra; her great grandchild, Aaliyah. Also left to cherish her memory are two sisters-in-laws, Bonde and Anita and five nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held Monday March 23rd.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020