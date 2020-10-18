1/1
Ann Clarke Turner
Ann Clarke Turner

Wilmington - Ann Clarke Turner, age 93, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Davidson, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She joins her husband, Clarence D. Turner and her son, Michael C. Turner of Newport News, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Carey C. Turner (William S. Phillips) of Wilmington, DE.

Ann Turner lived her life with a sort of fortitude, as if defying, by her very existence, the arbitrary rules of a time long past. While the story of her life may have seemed rather ordinary, within the details emerged a touch of the spectacular. The sparkle in her eye when her husband entered the room. The swirl of gold as he spun her around the dance floor. The bubbles of champagne poured among friends.

But, how does one tally the score of a life? The heartache and happiness. The victories and losses.

Ann certainly had her own share of such trials, as is so common for a life spanning multiple centuries. And while these events have a way of carving a more gnarled perspective, Ann remained firm in her resolve to live a life of her own accord.

The beauty of memory lives steadfastly in the overpowering strength of life's sweeter moments. The love of a great man, the eventual birth of a grandchild. A family of individuals—unique in their own right, but bonded by the strength of a powerful woman.

More than anything, what lives on are the memories. Of her strength. Her brazen outlook on life. Her grace and style.

As were her wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held with immediate family. Following which will be an internment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery to rest in perpetuity with C.D. Turner, the love of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Special Olympics Delaware, 619 South College Ave, Newark, DE 19716.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
