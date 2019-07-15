Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
185 Salem Church Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
185 Salem Church Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Igo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann D. Igo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann D. Igo Obituary
Ann D. Igo

Newark - Age 87 passed away peacefully in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor surrounded by her four children on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Ann was born in County Galway, Ireland to the late John and Kate Deely.

Ann is survived by her four children, Kevin Igo (wife Deirdre), Eugene Igo (wife Laureen), Colleen Igo, and Joseph Igo; her four grandchildren, Bridget, Michael, Claire and Amaya; her brothers, Christy Deely of Ireland and Edward Deely of Wilmington, DE, and sisters, Kathleen Crossan of England and Margaret Diffley of Ireland.

Ann was predeceased by her husband Eugene and grandson Justin Shay; her brothers, John, Paddy, Fred, and Michael Deely and her sisters, Bridget Kearney and Mary Ann Kelleher.

Family and friends are invited to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 on Friday July 19, 2019. Visitation will start at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11 AM. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at the above address. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 15 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.