Ann D. Igo



Newark - Age 87 passed away peacefully in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor surrounded by her four children on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Ann was born in County Galway, Ireland to the late John and Kate Deely.



Ann is survived by her four children, Kevin Igo (wife Deirdre), Eugene Igo (wife Laureen), Colleen Igo, and Joseph Igo; her four grandchildren, Bridget, Michael, Claire and Amaya; her brothers, Christy Deely of Ireland, and Edward Deely of Wilmington, DE and sisters, Kathleen Crossan of England and Margaret Diffley of Ireland.



Ann was predeceased by her husband Eugene and grandson Justin Shay; her brothers, John, Paddy, Fred, and Michael Deely and her sisters, Bridget Kearney and Mary Ann Kelleher.



Family and friends are invited to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 on Friday July 19, 2019. Visitation will start at 10 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11 AM. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at the above address. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News Journal from July 15 to July 18, 2019