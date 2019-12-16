Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. "Nancy" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. "Nancy" Davis Obituary
Ann E. "Nancy" Davis

Wilmington - Ann E. "Nancy" Davis, 87 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice.

Nancy was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Marie (McCarthy) and John Lewis. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John the Beloved Church. Nancy was predeceased by her children, Artie, Lynn and Stephen.

Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband of 66 years, Herbert J. Davis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 11 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. John the Beloved Church at the address above. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now