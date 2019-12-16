|
Ann E. "Nancy" Davis
Wilmington - Ann E. "Nancy" Davis, 87 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Seasons Hospice.
Nancy was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Marie (McCarthy) and John Lewis. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John the Beloved Church. Nancy was predeceased by her children, Artie, Lynn and Stephen.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband of 66 years, Herbert J. Davis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 11 AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. John the Beloved Church at the address above. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019