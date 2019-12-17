|
|
Ann G. Slovin
December 16, 2019 of Voorhees, NJ, formerly of Wilmington, DE. Wife of the late Isadore Slovin. Mother of Diane (Alan) Trachtenberg, Joan (Larry) Prober and Don Slovin. Sister of Ruth Berger. Grandmother of Carmel (Yonni), Jonathan, Daniel (Priscilla) and Jeffrey (Bianca). Great-grandmother of Michael, Joey, Jason, Luna and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited Fri. beginning 1:30 pm to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019