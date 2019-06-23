Services
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
345 Bear-Christiana Rd
Bear, DE
New Castle - Ann J. Fusca, age 92, of New Castle, DE, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Ann cherished her family and loved playing with her grandkids who were her life. She served for many years as a Eucharist Minister at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Ann was a dedicated employee of Kohls for 15 years. She was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed baking, bowling, and gardening.

Ann is survived by her son, Antonio Fusca; daughters, Toni Howard (Gary) and Joanne Gordon (Robert); grandchildren: Susan Kwiatkowski (Dave), Kristin Tomczak (Ziggy), Gary Howard Jr. (Jenny), Alexa Gordon, and Adam Gordon; great-grandchildren: Ziggy, Madison, Sydney, Carter, Gianna, Jillian, and Carmela; sister, Elaine Vignola; and sister-in-law, Theresa Marconi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Fusca; parents, Massimo and Elena Marconi; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Fusca; and siblings: Virginia Longobardi, Anthony Marconi, Peter Marconi, Natalie Volk, Marie Ferrazzo, Pauline Albano, and Louis Marconi.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 345 Bear-Christiana Rd, Bear, DE 19701 . Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
