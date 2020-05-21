Ann Lee Ormond Howard
Greenville - Ann Lee Ormond Howard, age 53, passed away on May 21, 2020.
She attended The Tatnall School and graduated from the Perkiomen School in Perkiomen, PA. For many years, she worked for law firms in Wilmington, Baltimore and Washington, DC.
Ann was predeceased by her father, David Lewis Ormond and uncles, Armistead T. Harvie, Jr. and The Rev. John J. Ormond. She is survived by her son, Sam Howard; mother, Ann Harvie Ormond of Wilmington; brother, David L. Ormond, Jr. and his wife Mara and their daughter Lula of Warwick, MD; her friend Robert Buker, as well as many relatives in Virginia and North and South Carolina.
The family wishes to thank Christiana Hospital and Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital for their care and support.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediately family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ann's memory may be made to Christ Church Memorial Garden Fund, 505 E. Buck Road, PO Box 3510, Wilmington, DE 19807.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Greenville - Ann Lee Ormond Howard, age 53, passed away on May 21, 2020.
She attended The Tatnall School and graduated from the Perkiomen School in Perkiomen, PA. For many years, she worked for law firms in Wilmington, Baltimore and Washington, DC.
Ann was predeceased by her father, David Lewis Ormond and uncles, Armistead T. Harvie, Jr. and The Rev. John J. Ormond. She is survived by her son, Sam Howard; mother, Ann Harvie Ormond of Wilmington; brother, David L. Ormond, Jr. and his wife Mara and their daughter Lula of Warwick, MD; her friend Robert Buker, as well as many relatives in Virginia and North and South Carolina.
The family wishes to thank Christiana Hospital and Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital for their care and support.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediately family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ann's memory may be made to Christ Church Memorial Garden Fund, 505 E. Buck Road, PO Box 3510, Wilmington, DE 19807.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 26, 2020.