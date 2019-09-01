Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Enderle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Enderle


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Enderle Obituary
Ann M. Enderle

Lancaster - Ann Marie (Jenemann) Enderle, age 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Willow Valley Retirement Community.

She was a registered nurse and worked for a number of years at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE; and was also a member of the Blue Rock Chorus.

Ann is survived by her husband, Charles K. Enderle; her children, Christopher, Paul (Austine), Catherine (Mike), Michael, and John (Terri); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ann's everlasting kindness and patience towards family and friends in all situations was a God-given blessing to us all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Entombment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dominican Sisters of Hope, Inc., 299 North Highland Ave, Ossining, NY 10562-2327.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now