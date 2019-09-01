|
Ann M. Enderle
Lancaster - Ann Marie (Jenemann) Enderle, age 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Willow Valley Retirement Community.
She was a registered nurse and worked for a number of years at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE; and was also a member of the Blue Rock Chorus.
Ann is survived by her husband, Charles K. Enderle; her children, Christopher, Paul (Austine), Catherine (Mike), Michael, and John (Terri); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann's everlasting kindness and patience towards family and friends in all situations was a God-given blessing to us all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Entombment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dominican Sisters of Hope, Inc., 299 North Highland Ave, Ossining, NY 10562-2327.
