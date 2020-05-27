Ann M. (Bingham) Hunt
New Castle - Ann M. (Bingham) Hunt, age 50, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
All services will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.