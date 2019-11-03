Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church,
7200 Lancaster Pike,
Hockessin, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
Hockessin, DE - Ann M. Kosek, age 86, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Philadelphia on December 29, 1932, she graduated from Holy Child and St. Francis School of Nursing. She began her career at St. Francis Hospital and moved on to a 25-year tenure in industrial nursing, enjoying 25 years of service at the DuPont Louviers site. After her formal retirement in 1994, Mrs. Kosek worked part-time at the DuPont Chestnut Run site until 2005. She was involved in St. Mary of the Assumption Parish Sages Organization for several years.

She especially loved spending time with her family and her six grandchildren and was very proud to be a great grandmother to her two great grandsons.

Ann was known for her feisty attitude and directness in expressing her opinion. If you didn't know where you stood with her it was because you just weren't listening. Quick to laugh and always ready for a hug, she will be missed and leaves us with deserved respect and appreciation.

Ann was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Alfred J. Kosek, in 2007 and by her only sibling, Thomas E. Rehill in 2003. She is survived by her daughters, Karen K. Buchanan and her husband Michael, Cindy Spencer, Denise Groves and her husband Patrick; six grandchildren, Devin Buchanan Flynn, Casey Buchanan Griest, Logan Buchanan, Andrew Spencer, Patrick (PJ) and Kevin Groves, and two great grandsons Liam and Caleb Flynn.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery. Friends may visit the family before the mass at St. Mary of Assumption Church from 9 to 10:30 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

To send condolences visit www.dohertyfh.com or call (302) 999 - 8277
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
