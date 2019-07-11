|
Ann M. Minott
Wilmington - Ann Minott, 84, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Garden City Park, NY died on July 8, 2019 at home after a brief illness. She was born in Manhattan, NY, in 1935, to Matilda Priggs and Richard Asbton. She was raised in Jamaica, NY, by loving foster parents, Lolita and Harry Noisette, who also raised five other foster children. These young women were raised as sisters and remained such for the remainder of their lives.
In addition to her foster parents, Ann is predeceased by husband, Charles; son, Gary; daughter, Catherine; sisters Marguerite Sheppard and Gloria Bowser. She is survived by son Darrell, his wife Evon, grandchildren Tamara Mann (Justin) and Clayton, great granddaughter Juliet Mann; daughter-in-law Lovely Shalimar Minott and grandchildren Phillip and Zachary; along with sisters Claire Peterson (FL), Terry Sadler (NM) and Helen Peters (MN).
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday July 12, 2019 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in The News Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019