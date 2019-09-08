Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
9th and DuPont Streets
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
9th and DuPont Streets
Wilmington, DE
Ann M. Paoli Obituary
Ann M. Paoli

Wilmington - Ann M. (Kane) Paoli, 76, peacefully passed away while surrounded by family on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Ann was born in Wilmington on August 30, 1943, daughter of the late James and Ann (Mancini) Kane. A life-long member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, she was a graduate of Padua Academy, class of 1961, and maintained her membership in the school's alumni association. Ann was devoted to the parish and was a volunteer at the annual Italian Festival, a member of the St. Anthony of Padua Grade School PTA, and a member of the parish Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. Ann and her husband, Nello, were active in the Albertson Park Civic Association.

Ann will be lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren: James, Ann and their twin sons, Jimmy and Justin; Nello, Christine and their daughter, Magdalena; Michael, Stacey and their daughters, Presley and Bryndal.

Ann is also survived by her brothers-in-law: Joseph Paoli and wife, Nikki; Anthony Paoli and wife, Gini; her sisters-in-law, Catherine Sparco, Mary Ann Catalina and husband, Steve, Rosemary McBride and husband, Benny, Dolly Paoli, Dorie Paoli; her very dear friends, Dominick and Clorinda Russo; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Her husband of 53 years, Nello M. Paoli, Sr., passed away on October 18, 2016. Ann was also predeceased by her aunt, Julia Chirchillo; her cousins, Michael Parisi and David Brown; her brothers-in-law, Dominick, Alfred and Eugene Paoli, Anthony Sparco; her sister-in-law, Lee Paoli.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Esther Mary Paoli Stevenson, Clorinda Russo, and the staff of Seasons Hospice for their love, care and support.

Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Wednesday, September 11 from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12 at 12:30PM. Interment will be held privately.

Please omit flowers, and kindly consider donations in memory of Ann to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 (www.seasons.org) or St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 901 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
