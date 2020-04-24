|
|
Ann Marie Mulvena
Wilmington - Ann Marie Mulvena of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on April 23, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. She was the daughter of Margaret Kearney Kelovas and grew up in a large loving Irish Catholic home on the South Side of Chicago with her mom, grandparents, aunts and uncles. She graduated from Hammond High School in Indiana, where she developed a life long love of basketball and went on to become an avid, vocal fan of all the teams where her daughters and grandchildren went to school. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA in the mid-1970s. She was one of the earliest licensed clinical social workers in the state of Delaware and worked with her clients, to whom she was devoted, up until a few months before her death.
She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Jancuska, Laura Munts and Julie Kramedas, her two sons-in-law, her eight grandchildren, her four great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
Ann loved to spend time with her family, sing, dance, read and laugh. She was grateful to have a career, spanning more than 40 years, which she said was a "calling." She had the rare and healing gift of being able to truly listen to someone. She was called by many names, Mom, Nana, Nina, Ann, Annie and Ann Marie, and she answered to them all with love and kindness.
Memorial service details will be available at a future date. Please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com for updated service information.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020