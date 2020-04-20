Resources
On April 18, 2020, Ann Marie Murphy crossed the Rainbow Bridge and was greeted by her parents, Helen and Francis Murphy and her many pets who crossed the bridge before her.

Ann, a lifelong Delawarean, attended St. Matthew's Elementary School and in 1960, graduated from Ursuline Academy. She then attended the University of Delaware and earned an educational degree in history. Ann later earned a graduate degree from Temple University, also in history.

Ann taught 31 years in several different schools in New Castle County. Along her life's journey, Ann made many friends who will greatly miss her, especially the Birthday Group and the Ursuline Class of 1960's Lunch Bunch. Ann will especially be missed by her devoted dog, Max. Her service will be private.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
