Ann R. Meloni



Bear, formerly of Wilmington - Ann R. Meloni, age 97, of Bear, DE formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 16, 2020. Born in Wilmington, Ann was the daughter of the late Maria (Palma) and Frank Cresto. She was a homemaker for her son and devoted wife to her husband. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Bruno A. Meloni in 1988 and her siblings, Ralph, Vincent, Anthony, Frank and Henry Cresto, Rosemarie Sech, and Josephine Cresto.



Ann is survived by her son, Vincent Meloni of Bear, DE; her grandchildren, Pamela Pollock of Delaware City, DE and Charles Meloni of Dover, DE; and five great grandsons.



A visitation will be held on Friday August 21 from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 12 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.









