Ann Ryan
Wilmington - Elizabeth Ann (Ganter) Ryan, 78, peacefully passed away surrounded by loving family on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Ann was born in Wilmington on February 8, 1941, daughter of the late Coleman and Elizabeth (Walls) Ganter. A graduate of A.I. duPont High School, she worked in hospitality at the Vicmead Hunt Club for more than 30 years. Ann enjoyed spending time at the beach and relaxing in the sun, and also enjoyed taking walks with her friends. Her happiest times were those spent with her family, especially traditional Sunday dinners.
Ann will be dearly missed by her husband of 53 years, J. Edward Ryan; her children, David Ryan (Kelly) and Debbie Campbell (Eric); her beloved grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth Wahlgren, Conor Reddington Ryan, Abigail Elizabeth Campbell, Hannah Rose Campbell; her uncle and aunt, Wesley and Joan Walls.
Family and friends may visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., on Friday, March 8 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019