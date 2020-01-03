|
Ann T. Bradley
Georgetown - Ann Thompson Bradley, 94, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at the Delaware Hospice Center on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Ann was born in Georgetown to the late Joseph and Ethel (Scott) Thompson.
Mrs. Bradley was a member of Grace UM Church in Millsboro, Ogden Memorial Presbyterian Church in Chatham, NJ for 50 years; Order of Eastern Star and the Women's Club in Chatham. Ann also enjoyed golfing and playing bridge.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley H. Reese Jr., in 1969, her second husband William A. Bradley in 2008; and step-daughter, Kathryn Brewbaker.
She is survived by her children, Linda Emerson of Georgetown, Louise Nickelsen of Morristown, NJ and Scott H. Reese, also of Morristown; step-children, Richard Bradley and Margaret Lisewski; 4 grandchildren, Billy, Sandi, Jonathan, and Dana; and 4 great-grandchildren, Amy, Emma, Gabriella, and Lilianna; 4 step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2019 at 2 pm in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 12 noon. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory can be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 OR Georgetown EMS/Station 93, 406 N. Front St., Georgetown, DE 19947.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020