Ann T. Fleetwood
Hockessin - Ann T. Fleetwood of Hockessin, DE, formerly of Seaford, DE, 90, died peacefully on Thursday, July 30, at Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital. Ann was a beautician for over 25 years as owner of Ann's Beauty Shop in Seaford. After that she entered the food service industry as the assistant manager of the DuPont cafeteria. She and her first husband, Arthur Lee Fleetwood, retired on the same day in 1986 to enjoy travelling and renovating their homes. Ann and Lee especially enjoyed their time at their residence in Vero Beach, Florida, until his death in 1999.
In 2011 Ann met and married Arthur Meritt. Ann and Art enjoyed 8 years of marriage until his passing in 2019.
Ann was a fan of sports. After playing basketball for the Seaford Blue Jays in high school she enjoyed watching baseball and basketball on TV. Ann had a favorite announcer, the Orioles' Chuck Thompson, whom she admired almost as much as her favorite celebrity, John Wayne. Ann was an avid cross-stitcher and created many beautiful works that she proudly displayed.
Ann is predeceased by her husbands, Lee and Art, her son, David L., and her two grandsons, Carl Albury and Josh Littleton. Ann is survived by her daughters; Linda Littleton (Edward) of Seaford, Delaware, Mary Fleetwood of Spring Hill, Florida, and Susan Fleetwood of Seaford, Delaware; and a son, Alan Fleetwood (Krista), of Newark, Delaware. Ann is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Internment of Ann and Lee Fleetwood will be graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Seaford, DE, on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11a.m. If you attend, please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing due to COVID19.
