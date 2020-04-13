Services
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
201 N Gray Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 652-8887
Anna Arrington Obituary
Anna Arrington, "Ms. Ann" age 89 departed this life on April 8, 2020. Wife of the late James E. Arrington; mother of Brian Arrington ( Tonia); Grandmother of Terrence Arrington, aunt of Deborah McKinney, Joy and Marcus Momon and Frank and Amaad Green. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. There will be a viewing from 9-11 on Friday, April 17th at the Congo funeral home 201 N. Gray ave. Funeral begins at 11am and her burial will be private. Www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020
