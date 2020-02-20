|
Anna B. Reiter
Wilmington - Anna B. Reiter, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Anna was born on February 13, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (McNamara) Brady.
Anna could always be found in the kitchen cooking a delicious meal for her family. She was an avid Phillies fan. She enjoyed playing bridge with her card club. During her year living in Forwood Manor she loved playing bingo with her new friends. Anna was an active member of St. John the Beloved R.C. Church for 38 years.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Wilmer; son, Billy; brothers, Donald and Charles Brady; sisters, Frances Smith and Catherine Sorrels; and great-grandson, Shawn D'Amato.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Susan Cook (Steven), Donna Weeks (Joseph) and Nicole Morrison (Robert); daughter-in-law, Margaret Reiter; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to Tiffany Taylor-Chubbs for her outstanding and loving care of our mother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Beloved R.C. Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19805 on Monday, February 24 at 12:00 pm. Friends may call at the church from 10:30-12 pm. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions to be made in Anna's name to Ministry of Caring-Emmanuel Dining Room, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020