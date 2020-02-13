|
Anna Barrow
Newark - Anna Lee "Penny" Barrow of Newark, DE, age 85, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1934 in Atlantic City, NJ to the late Robert M. Ernest and Pearl (Applegate) Ernest.
Penny grew up in Brigantine, New Jersey where she developed her love for the ocean. After graduating from the Atlantic City High School, she moved to Newark, Delaware to attend the University of Delaware not only earning a Bachelor's degree in Education but meeting her future husband, Ralph.
While raising her family, summer weekends were spent at the family cottage in Fenwick Island where her children also came to love the "beach life". Later, she and Ralph purchased their own beach home in Ocean View.
Whether on the golf course, playing Tripoley with her closest friends, or tailgating at Delaware football games, Penny was the happiest when she was socializing and celebrating with family and friends.
Penny, an avid University of Delaware Blue Hens fan and contributor, was a longtime season ticketholder for the basketball and football games. She was a member of Newark Country Club for more than 50 years where she belonged to the Women's Golf Association "18 Hole Ladies Group". Penny always loved watching sports, local sports teams such as the Phillies, but her favorite was watching her children and grandchildren compete. Penny also loved the family pets but truly loved her Brittanys, most of which were rescued from shelters and the American Brittany rescue.
She was also a volunteer for the LPGA McDonald's Championship, Meals on Wheels and the Winterthur Museum.
Penny is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph W. Barrow Jr.; daughter, Debbie Corrado (Steven); son, Bill Barrow (Linda); daughter, Barbara Thompson (Bob); son, Rob Barrow; grandchildren: Lindsey Prater (Todd), Michael Barrow (Tara), Brian Barrow, Evan Barrow, Reid Barrow and great-grandchildren: Eloise Barrow and Rylee Prater.
A celebration of Penny's life will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 W. Main Street Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "" and sent in the care of the funeral home.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020