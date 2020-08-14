1/1
Anna C. McDonald
1935 - 2020
Anna C. McDonald

Wilmington - Anna C. McDonald, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, and formerly of Alameda, CA, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born in Providence, RI on April 23, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Sheridan) McCluskey. Anna worked as a Budget Officer for the federal government, retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service. A friend to the community, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an avid blood bank donor for the Blood Bank of Delaware. Anna was a member of Our Lady of Fatima.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her siblings, John McCluskey, Jack McCluskey, Mary Blanco and Rose Quinn. She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Hogg (Johnny) of Lexington Park, MD and Monica Zupito of Smyrna, DE; grandchildren, Terrance McDonald, Kyle Mueller (Erin), Aaron Mueller (Megan), Chelsea Franceschini and John Zupito (Kelsey); and 6 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
AUG
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
