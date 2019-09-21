Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Clayton and Cedar Streets
Wilmington, DE
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
Wilmington - Anna Calaceto, 89 of Wilmington passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Wilmington Hospital.

Anna was born in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Anna (DelColumbo) and Pasquale Pellegrino. She was a homemaker and seamstress. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her four brothers, Edzio, Armand, Gerard and Guido (Chick) and two sisters Elisa and Yolanda and her husband, Anthony W. Calaceto in 2010. She is survived by her daughter Lorraine and son-in-law Stewart, with whom she shared a special bond, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road on Monday evening from 5 to 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth Church, Clayton and Cedar Streets, Wilmington. Burial will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 1 PM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to New London United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8050, West Grove, PA 19390. On line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
