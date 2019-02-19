|
Anna D'Eramo
Wilmington - It is with profound sadness that our loving matriarch, Anna D'Eramo (neè Angelucci) has peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on February 17th with her devoted family by her side. Anna was born on March 5, 1925 in Lama dei Peligni, Italy to Carmela (neè DiFabrizzio) and Saverio Angelucci. Anna was also affectionately known as 'Nina' to those dearest to her. Anna and Giuseppe were married in Italy on December 31, 1953 and welcomed their first child Isabella in December 1954. Two years later, Giuseppe emigrated from Italy to the United States on September 7, 1956 and established roots on Lincoln Street-known as the "Little Italy" section of Wilmington. Anna and Isabella followed shortly afterwards, arriving on June 30, 1958. Giuseppe and Anna's second child Dominick was born in 1964.
Anna, a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary daily. Prior to her failing health, Anna attended 9 o'clock morning mass every Sunday always seated next to Our Lady of Lourdes statue. As her health failed, she continued practicing her faith in her home and watched daily Masses and Religious shows on EWTN.
Gifted with many extraordinary talents, Anna's favorite pastimes included sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Many family and friends were gifted a handmade afghan, a delicate doily, a knit hat with the pompom or pair of slippers-a signature item with the birth of her grandchildren or a newborn baby. Anna made the majority of her clothes, as well as, the majority of her curtains, tablecloths, and numerous houseware items. If she did purchase an item, inevitably, she would take it apart re-design or re-sew it; making it more unique than the original design. Anna's home was always beautifully maintained with everything in its place and her door was always opened. Anna's true passion was found in the kitchen where she possessed the culinary skills of a fine chef. In her home, it was pasta night every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Every summer, Anna would jar all the homegrown vegetables, grown by her late husband, so to last throughout the winter months. She created many recipes from scratch and they were always delectable. Many enjoyed her one-of-kind wedding soup, weekly sauce and meatballs, pasta dishes, trays and trays of specialty cookies such as, spumetti-egg whites with walnuts, pizzelles, and cream puffs to name a few. Having a dining room table surrounded with family and friends enjoying her delicacies was what she cherished most.
Everything we are today is because of our blessed Mom who devoted her life in raising us. Mom always reminded us that "Famiglia é numero uno". She was most proud of her daughter, Isabella Spitelle and son, Dominick D'Eramo. She cherished her son-in-law, Felix Spitelle and daughter-in-law, Karen D'Eramo as her own. "Nonna Nina" treasured and spoiled her five granddaughters: Lara, Carla, and Alisa Spitelle (Will Broelmann), along with, Stephanie and Anna L. D'Eramo. She enjoyed many milestones throughout each of their lives and this past October; Nonna was blessed to share in the wedding of her granddaughter Alisa. Anna's extended family includes Anita and Jim Sterling (parents to Karen) and Lucy and Bill Broelmann (In-laws to Alisa). Survived by her immediate family are brother, Domenico Angelucci (Cecilia) and sister-in-laws, Norina Angelucci and Antoinette Sembiante and several nieces and nephews from Italy.
We feel comforted knowing she is reunited with her husband, Giuseppe, who unexpectedly predeceased her on January 1, 2018, a day after celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. Anna is also predeceased by her parents, brother Italo Angelucci, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Filomena and Francesco Rinaldi; Maria and Francesco Silvestri; Giovanni Sembiante, many adored friends, Giovannina and Joseph Spitelle, and family members from Italy, Canada, and United States.
We would like to extend our gratitude to ALL the medical doctors and nurses including Cardiology Consultants, United Healthcare, The Nemours Health Dental Clinic, Eye Center of Delaware, Brandywine Podiatry, and Delaware Orthopedics, who had so genuinely cared for her health. Also, special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice for their home care provided during her final weeks. Anna will always be remembered for her gracious hospitality, gentle greeting and warm smile. Please join the family as we celebrate her life on Friday, February 22nd at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont St. Wilmington, Delaware 19805. Calling hours for Mrs. D'Eramo will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow Mass at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington, Delaware 19805. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Anthony of Padua Church. Funeral arrangements made by Corleta-Latina. Please visit the website www.corletolatinafuneralhome.com for further details and to send the family a condolence.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019