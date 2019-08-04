|
Anna Elizabeth "Anne" Thomas
New Castle - Anne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
She was born on July 7, 1931 in Elkton, MD to the late Harriet M. (Lee) and John W. Hitchens, Sr. Anne was one of 11 siblings and enjoyed growing up in a large family.
She was a hardworking and driven individual. Anne was a dedicated employee of Wiltex Company, where she worked as a cutter and was later promoted to supervisor.
In addition to her work, Anne had many hobbies and interests. She loved cooking and listening to country music. She enjoyed fashion and took pride in her appearance. Anne always spent time hunting in thrift stores for a good deal. She liked to travel, especially to her favorite locations, Myrtle Beach, Gettysburg, and West Point. But most of all Anne loved her family. She treasured the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her grandson, Timothy M. Scott, and her siblings, Ida Mae, John W. Jr, Garriett, Morris, Willis, Charles, and Robert.
Anne will be dearly missed by her loving husband, James Thomas; her children, Irene Scott (Elwood) and Lyvonne Rustemis (Joe George); James' cousin, Danny Plumley; her grandchildren, Tammy Scott, John McDaniels, Anthony Ciconte (Renee), Tina Barksdale (Chris); and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Pernolia McMahn, Edward Hitchens, and Lawrence Daniel Hitchens (Jim); her dear dog, Dakota; and a large loving extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, DE, on Wed., Aug 7 at 12:00 noon. Friends may call at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle, DE, on Wed morning from 10:00am-11:30am. Interment will follow mass in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in Anne's name to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019