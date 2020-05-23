Anna Fair (Anne) Benedetto
Anna (Anne) Fair Benedetto

Wilmington - Age 96, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

She was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, but attended Brandywine Valley Baptist Church regularly. She was born in Gettysburg, PA. Anne worked as a secretary for the DuPont Company for 9 ½ years. She was an avid dancer, both country line dancing and ballroom. Other hobbies were water aerobics, exercise and weightlifting classes, bowling, bridge, and taking walks with friends.

In 1992, she won the Ms. Senior Delaware Title. Her talent was a high-energy aerobic dance which she ended with a cartwheel and a split.

She is survived by a son, Daniel, of Wilmington; Two grandsons: Christopher and Matthew Benedetto, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her grandson Brad Benedetto.

She is also survived by her best friend Maureen Bradley-Waritz.

Interment will be private at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




Published in The News Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
