|
|
Anna Grandell Rispoli
Newark - Anna Grandell Rispoli, 103, passed peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Anna was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on February 21, 1916, to parents, Peter Grandell and Carmela Vignola Grandell of Italy.
Anna lived a long, fruitful life as a homemaker, entertainer and community servant. Anna enjoyed a variety of interests: spending time with family and friends, cooking and baking her Italian specialties, singing, dancing, reading, sewing, crocheting, song writing, composing poems and entertaining. She was devoted to the Blessed Mother and was a member of the St. Anthony of Padua Parish Sodality and Ladies Auxiliary.
Anna's favorite passion was organizing many talent shows for the Fraim's Senior Center and Saint Anthony's Catholic Club in which she choreographed most of the shows, made the costumes, wrote the skits/performances and taught the dances and songs to all those who performed. Anna, an extremely creative and talented lady, shared her gifts with all.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Wilkinson (Tracey Saienni); son, Anthony Rispoli (Janice); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rispoli; 16 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. Anna is also survived by her sisters, Elsie Truszkowski and Ellen Fucella.
Anna was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Marcello Rispoli, former Wilmington City Councilman and Delaware State Representative; her sons, Thomas Rispoli and Andrew Rispoli. She was also predeceased by her siblings: Grace Peart, Julia Miller, Anthony Grandell, Peter Grandell, and Alfred Grandell.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 on Tuesday, September 10 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington, DE 19805 on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N DuPont St., Wilmington, DE 19805.
To offer condolences,visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019