Anna "Eileen" Hanrahan (nee: Snock)



Middletown - Anna "Eileen" Hanrahan (nee: Snock), resident of Middletown, Delaware. Peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020 at Christiana Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Born on June 8,1945 to John and Prunella (nee: Moatz) Snock, and was raised in South Philadelphia. Eileen was a former employee of PNB financial institutions where she worked in the business checking department. After retiring her and her husband relocated to Wilmington Delaware and in the last two years they finally settled in Middletown, Delaware.



The time that she spent with her grandchildren proved to be her most enjoyable part of her life. Also, Eileen enjoyed spending time reading novels.



She will be sadly missed by the love of her life and her best friend, her husband of 56 years, Joseph. Beloved mother of Darlene (late John) Murphy and Kate (Frank) Curtin and proud grandmom of Michael (Erin) McClain, Kaitlyn (David) Inverso, Thoren Murphy, MacKenzie Curtin, Frankie Curtin, Benjamin Curtin and great grandmom of Nicholas, Rauri, Kieran, Nora and Griffin. Sister of Ronald (Toni) Snock and the late Richard Snock. Dear aunt of Carolyn, Lauren and Richella.



Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Tuesday morning from 10:30am at the Murphy Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home, 3rd & Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Service 11:30am with burial to follow in SS: Peter & Paul Cemetery.



Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf Street Philla., PA 19148.









