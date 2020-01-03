|
Anna Kirincich
Newark - Anna Kirincich, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, and raised in Bronx, NY, Anna was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Gardinik) Trp. Anna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. After her husband, Mario, passed away, Anna moved to Delaware to be closer to her family. For the past 20 years, she was a parishioner at Resurrection Parish.
Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband of 39 years, Mario E. Kirincich; her parents; her sister, Mary Zic (Lou); and her sister-in-law, Elsie Terp. She is survived by her son, Mark Kirincich; her daughters, Nancy Little (George) and Suzanne Purfield (Richard); her grandchildren, Brian Little, Frank Purfield (Rachel), Adrienne Little, and Christopher Purfield; her brother, Joseph Terp; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may visit beginning at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Anne Parish, 2328 East Lehigh Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713 or St. Anne Parish.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020