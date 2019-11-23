Services
New Castle - Anna Lambert, New Castle, DE transitioned to heaven Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 86 years old.

As a child she accepted Jesus. She was a Mother at Ezion Fair Baptist Church and was honored by the Mayor.

She attended Absalom Jones and Howard High, and helped develop and name Headstart. She was a social worker at Porter State Service Center.

Anna is the daughter of Mabel Reed, sister of Mary Hawkins, and cousin of Doris Lambert. Her marriage to Donald Lambert Sr. produced Donald Jr. (Reanee'), Anita, Stanley Sr., Malinda, and Anthony, 10 grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

Services are at Victory Christian Fellowship, 100 Wilton Blvd., New Castle, DE, Nov. 29th, Viewing from 5-7p.m., and Funeral 7:00 p.m.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
