Anna Louise Gracie
Anna Louise Gracie

Blue Point, LI - Anna Louise Gracie, 90, of Blue Point, LI, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, Anna came to Long Island in the early 70's. She lived in Sayville for more than thirty years before moving to Blue Point in 2000. Mrs. Gracie was a longtime member of New Life Community Church in Sayville where she taught Sunday School for years.

Mrs. Gracie was predeceased by her husband Victor in 2013. She is survived by her two sons, Victor and his wife Elizabeth of Oakdale and Stephen of Sayville, her step-son, Michael Gracie and his wife Camille of Pennsylvania, her four grandchildren, Shannon Velkoff and her husband William, Victoria Gracie, Michael Gracie and his wife Jessica, and Christopher Gracie, as well as her two great granddaughters, Summer and Paloma.

Friends and relatives will gather for a graveside service on Saturday, September 26th at 11:30 a.m. at Silver Brook Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. For more information or to offer a condolence to the family, please visit raynor.dandrea@mac.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
