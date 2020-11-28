1/1
Anna M. Carter
1916 - 2020
Anna M. Carter

Wilmington - Anna M. Carter, age 104, passed away on November 23, 2020, in Wilmington Hospital, Wilmington, DE.

Anna was born on June 21, 1916 in Philadelphia, PA. She lived in Wilmington most of her life. Anna graduated from Wilmington High School in 1934. She met her husband, A. Temple Carter, Jr., while working for the DuPont Company. After her marriage on October 5, 1935, Anna was a homemaker while raising two children. In 1960, she went to work as a cashier in the cafeteria at Mt. Pleasant Junior High School and later worked at Mt. Pleasant High School. After that, Anna worked at DelTech Stanton Campus from August 1973 until she retired at age 72 in June 1986. Within the family she was noted for her cooking and Christmas gatherings on Christmas Eve where up to 70 people would gather. Anna enjoyed playing bridge, knitting and crocheting and summers in Lewes, DE. She will be greatly missed by her family and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, A. Temple Carter, Jr.; infant daughter, Joanne Carter; and sisters, Thelma Ware and Mildred McGarry. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Weygandt of West Chester, PA; son, A. Temple Carter, III of Smyrna, DE; daughter-in-law, Georgia of Smyrna, DE; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna's memory to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Second Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
