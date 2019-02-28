|
Anna M. Pope
Bear - Anna M. Pope, 94 of Bear, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 at New Castle Health and Rehab Center.
Anna was born in Austria, the daughter of Anna (Weibung) and Franz Zuckersdorfer. She worked as a meat packer for Pantry Pride. Her husband, John W. Pope, passed away in 1995.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Anna M. Bloch of Bear; her son, Franz G. Pope of Peru, NY; her grandchildren, Nichole, Joe, Franz, Kirsten, Mark and Johann; and many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019