Anna M. Young
Newark - Anna M. Young, known always as Ann, age 98 years, passed away peacefully at Millcroft Five Star Senior Living, Delaware on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:07 am. She was born on September 13, 1921 in Neiman, PA to Paul and Nettie (Schwartz) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Clark and Kenneth Smith.
After working numerous years at INA, Philadelphia, plus graduating with honors from Pierce Business School, she relocated to Brant Beach, Long Beach Island, NJ, where she not only was the secretary to the Manahawkin High School Librarian but also ran the bookkeeping and finances of her husband, "Bill's Painting Contracting business".
Anna was Secretary to the Manahawkin Ladies Auxiliary for 5 years. She was a "Social Butterfly" to all who met and knew her. She loved entertaining many dinners and parties in grand style. She belonged to a card playing group and was an "Ace" of a player.
Anna was the beloved wife to Arthur F. Wildasin for 18 years, buried him. Wife to William D. Roth for 25 years, buried him and is survived by her husband Charles E. Young. A dear mother to Larry E. Wildasin (Janet), Nancy L. Florian (James), and Cindi Perchalski (Michael). Nana to Michele Wicker, Larry E. Wildasin Jr. (Janet), Bernadette (Michael) and Jennifer. Grand Nana to Stephanie, Kimberly, Amy (Rodolfo), Jason, and Amanda (Eric), plus numerous great, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be celebrated by Rev Patrick Downes at St. Philips Lutheran Church, Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE, where she was a devout member, on September 13 also celebrating her birthday. Interment will be Mount Olive Cemetery, Hanover, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Millcroft Five Star or St. Philips Lutheran Church or Vitas Hospice Care. We would also like to thank Vitas Hospice Care for their diligent care to her last needs and keeping us informed of every step.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.