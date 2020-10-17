1/1
Anna Marie Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie Brown

Wilmington - Oct. 7, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2020

Anna Marie Brown, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away a week after her 84th birthday in Wilmington.

Anna Marie was born in Philadelphia to Katherine Morgan Fad and Otto Fad, the oldest of eight children. She met Paul Brown when they both worked in the Atlantic Building on Broad Street in Center City. After their marriage in 1957, they moved to State College, PA, as Paul was in graduate school at Penn State. They moved to Newark, Delaware, where they had three children.

After the kids were in school, Anna Marie went back to work. She was an office manager for Dr. Ricardo Castro before starting a long career at the University of Delaware. She began in the Athletics Department in the Field House, and then spent many years as Administrative Assistant to the Provost. After retirement, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and delivered flowers at Christiana Hospital. She and Paul traveled often, seeing much of the U.S., Europe, and many Caribbean Islands.

Anna Marie was an avid reader, animal lover, progressive thinker, and loyal friend. She took the time to truly get to know people, which showed not only in her thoughtful gifts and notes, but also her sensible advice, which many of us relied on. A tireless supporter of her grandchildren, she never missed a game, play, graduation, or celebration.

Anna Marie is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Paul; her children, Donna Brown; Doug Brown (Debbie); Lora Nichols (Bret); grandchildren, Julia Lancaster (Matt, and their children James and Mara); Val Nichols; Andie Nichols; and Tim Brown (Lauren Cardamone); her siblings, Karen Maskas, Kathy Tucholski, Robert Fad, Richard Fad, Bruce Fad, and Arthur Fad, and their spouses and children; sister-in-law Helena Nelson Brown. Her parents and brother Otto Fad Jr. predeceased her.

Anna Marie was as tough as she was loving and compassionate. Her long battle with Alzheimer's disease was hard-fought. We are grateful for the care provided by Lodge Lane and its Memory Care staff, especially Amanda and Sherri; and before that, to Home Instead, especially Zadine Spencer.

Due to the pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Anna Marie's memory to support the Kutz Home Senior Living Auxiliary, https://www.kutzseniorliving.org/auxiliary/, or by mail to Kutz Rehabilitation & Nursing, 704 River Rd. Wilmington, DE 19809 or the Swank Center for Memory Care, via https://giving.christianacare.org/ or by mail to 501 W. 14th St., Gateway Building, 5th Floor, Wilmington, DE 19801.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved