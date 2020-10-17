Anna Marie Brown
Wilmington - Oct. 7, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2020
Anna Marie Brown, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away a week after her 84th birthday in Wilmington.
Anna Marie was born in Philadelphia to Katherine Morgan Fad and Otto Fad, the oldest of eight children. She met Paul Brown when they both worked in the Atlantic Building on Broad Street in Center City. After their marriage in 1957, they moved to State College, PA, as Paul was in graduate school at Penn State. They moved to Newark, Delaware, where they had three children.
After the kids were in school, Anna Marie went back to work. She was an office manager for Dr. Ricardo Castro before starting a long career at the University of Delaware. She began in the Athletics Department in the Field House, and then spent many years as Administrative Assistant to the Provost. After retirement, she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and delivered flowers at Christiana Hospital. She and Paul traveled often, seeing much of the U.S., Europe, and many Caribbean Islands.
Anna Marie was an avid reader, animal lover, progressive thinker, and loyal friend. She took the time to truly get to know people, which showed not only in her thoughtful gifts and notes, but also her sensible advice, which many of us relied on. A tireless supporter of her grandchildren, she never missed a game, play, graduation, or celebration.
Anna Marie is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Paul; her children, Donna Brown; Doug Brown (Debbie); Lora Nichols (Bret); grandchildren, Julia Lancaster (Matt, and their children James and Mara); Val Nichols; Andie Nichols; and Tim Brown (Lauren Cardamone); her siblings, Karen Maskas, Kathy Tucholski, Robert Fad, Richard Fad, Bruce Fad, and Arthur Fad, and their spouses and children; sister-in-law Helena Nelson Brown. Her parents and brother Otto Fad Jr. predeceased her.
Anna Marie was as tough as she was loving and compassionate. Her long battle with Alzheimer's disease was hard-fought. We are grateful for the care provided by Lodge Lane and its Memory Care staff, especially Amanda and Sherri; and before that, to Home Instead, especially Zadine Spencer.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Anna Marie's memory to support the Kutz Home Senior Living Auxiliary, https://www.kutzseniorliving.org/auxiliary/
, or by mail to Kutz Rehabilitation & Nursing, 704 River Rd. Wilmington, DE 19809 or the Swank Center for Memory Care, via https://giving.christianacare.org/
or by mail to 501 W. 14th St., Gateway Building, 5th Floor, Wilmington, DE 19801.