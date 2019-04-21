|
Anna Marie Hyde
Quarryville, PA - Anna Marie Hyde, age 94, of Quarryville, PA, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019.
She was born on May 28, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA to Phillip and Anna (McQuaid) Lazarus. Anna graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School. Anna studied at St. Joseph's University and ultimately earned a Master's Degree in Religious Studies at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary.
In 1953, she married Thomas Hyde Sr of Belmont MA. They raised five children in their Woodbury NJ home: Kathryn, Christopher, Thomas Jr (Mary), Peter, and Paul. Anna has four grandchildren (Jeffrey, Carolyn, Daniel, and Jacob). As a past president of Saint Joseph University's Alumnae Association, she was delighted to see her grandson Jeffrey graduate from her alma mater.
Anna enjoyed oil and watercolor painting, and going to the Philadelphia Art Museum as well as playing bridge, swimming, and going to the beach. Her Catholic faith was a major part of her life; she enjoyed Mass, prayer and spiritual reading. Many commented on her kind and caring nature. She was active in the Saint Patrick's parish and volunteered for Birthright.
When the family moved to Wilmington DE (Brookmeade) in 1972, she was a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Joseph's on the Brandywine where she also led prayers for peace. She also was a member of the Liturgy Committee and helped organize Marches for Life. She worked as paralegal for Community Legal Aid to help assist those with limited means; she volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Emmanuel Dining Room. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Egypt, Israel, Russia and across Europe. She loved the ocean and lived in Lewes, DE for several years before settling in Quarryville, PA for her final years.
Anna is survived by all of her children, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild (Adrian). Her husband passed away in 2008; her older sister, Regina, died in childhood.
The family is very grateful to the parishioners of St Catherine of Siena parish for becoming her extended family and to the staff of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for their amazing care and patience. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA at 11:00 am. Traditional burial was held in St Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019