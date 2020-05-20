Anna Marie Papili
Wilmington - Anna Marie Papili, age 65, of Wilmington, DE, passed away from cancer and COVID-19 Sunday, May 17, 2020. Anna was a devoted sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She graduated from Padua Academy and was employed with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) until her retirement in February 2015. Anna enjoyed crafting, gardening, and reading. Anna was a dedicated fan of the Hallmark Channel, an avid shopper, and a lover of all things Christmas.
Anna will be dearly missed by her siblings, Theresa and Robert; nephew, Robert Dominic (Jennifer), niece, Erica Lynn (fiancé Jeremy Jones), great-nieces, Layla and Savannah; great-nephews, Tyler and Vincent; and her beloved fur babies: Cupid, Jake, and Frankie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Louise Papili; maternal grandparents, Antonio and Agatha BarBizzi; and paternal grandparents, Serafino and Mary Papili.
Due to COVID-19, burial will be private. A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.