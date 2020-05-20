Anna Marie Papili
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie Papili

Wilmington - Anna Marie Papili, age 65, of Wilmington, DE, passed away from cancer and COVID-19 Sunday, May 17, 2020. Anna was a devoted sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She graduated from Padua Academy and was employed with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) until her retirement in February 2015. Anna enjoyed crafting, gardening, and reading. Anna was a dedicated fan of the Hallmark Channel, an avid shopper, and a lover of all things Christmas.

Anna will be dearly missed by her siblings, Theresa and Robert; nephew, Robert Dominic (Jennifer), niece, Erica Lynn (fiancé Jeremy Jones), great-nieces, Layla and Savannah; great-nephews, Tyler and Vincent; and her beloved fur babies: Cupid, Jake, and Frankie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Louise Papili; maternal grandparents, Antonio and Agatha BarBizzi; and paternal grandparents, Serafino and Mary Papili.

Due to COVID-19, burial will be private. A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved