Anna May "Bunnie" LeCates
Wilmington - Anna May "Bunnie" LeCates, age 73, of Wilmington, DE died on November 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Bunnie was supportive in many organizations in her community early on. She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed fishing and vacationing in St. Thomas & Cancun. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Ivor Lorenson; stepfather, Robert Crim and mother, Rose Anna Lerlo. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Paul LeCates, 2 daughters, Denise Hreha and husband Barry & Marianne Engle and her husband James, grandchildren, James Jr. & Kevin Engle, a sister, Debra LeCates and wife Kathy VanKeuren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 256 Chapman Rd Ste 102, Newark, DE 19702. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019