Anna ("Ann") May Russo
Claymont, DE
Anna ("Ann") May Russo (McGhee), age 88, of Claymont, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 7, 2019. Born May 10, 1931, in Boothwyn, PA, to Millard C. McGhee and Mary E. (Dwyer) Wilkins. Ann graduated from Claymont High School in 1949.
A memorial service will be held in Ann's honor at a date to be determined.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019