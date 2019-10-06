Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna May "Ann" Russo


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna May "Ann" Russo Obituary
Anna ("Ann") May Russo
Claymont, DE

Anna ("Ann") May Russo (McGhee), age 88, of Claymont, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 7, 2019. Born May 10, 1931, in Boothwyn, PA, to Millard C. McGhee and Mary E. (Dwyer) Wilkins. Ann graduated from Claymont High School in 1949.
A memorial service will be held in Ann's honor at a date to be determined.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now