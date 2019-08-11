|
|
Anna R. (Zambiella) Richmond
Newark - Anna R. (Zambiella) Richmond, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass in Remembrance of Her Life will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019