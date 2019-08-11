Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Anna R. (Zambiella) Richmond

Anna R. (Zambiella) Richmond Obituary
Anna R. (Zambiella) Richmond

Newark - Anna R. (Zambiella) Richmond, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass in Remembrance of Her Life will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anna's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view full obituary and to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
