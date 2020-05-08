Anna R. Walley
Anna R. Walley

Garnet Valley, PA - Anna R. Walley, age 85, died on May 6, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital. Born in Chester, PA and raised in the Garden City section of Chester, she resided for the past 20 years in Garnet Valley, previously residing in Claymont, DE. Anna was the owner and operator of Temptations Luncheonette and later she worked for Donut Haven at the Booth Corner Farmer's Market where she made many friends. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Anna had a passion for visiting Delaware Park. In addition to her parents, James Pilkington and Anna Belmont Kubla, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Walley who passed in 2014, brother William Pilkington and stepfather, Steven Kubla. She is survived by 4 children, Joseph J. (Elizabeth) Sacca, Edward J. (Louise) Walley, Denise M. (Michael) Downey and Deborah A. Hostutler, 4 siblings, Marylou Steinmacher, Steven Kubla, Bettyann DeShullo and Donna Elliott, 7 grandchildren, Joseph Jr., Kevin, Jordan, Stephanie, Ashley, Alexis and Jenna and 1 great grandson, Caden also several nieces and nephews. A public Drive-Thru visitation will be held for all on Tuesday 10-10:45AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic family, friends and relatives will be asked to form a Drive-Thur receiving line in the Parking Lot at the funeral home beginning at 10AM. A Private Funeral Service will be LIVEDSTREAMED for Anna by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com) or via Facebook (search Pagano Funeral Home) which will begin at 11AM. Interment will remain private at Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at (www.stjude.org). The family would like to thank the Crozer Keystone Hospice Team and a special thank you to Rosa. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
MAY
12
Service
10:00 AM
Drive-Thur receiving line in the Parking Lot at the Pagano Funeral Home
MAY
12
Service
11:00 AM
Interment
Lawn Croft Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
