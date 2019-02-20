|
Anna T. (nee Hutchinson) O'Connor
Wilmington - Anna T. (nee Hutchinson) O'Connor passed away on February 18, 2019 at 82 years of age.
Anna was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. and devoted mother of Thomas (Crystal), Vincent (Barbara) and Carol Szybowski (Robert). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Relatives & friends are invited to a Viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 North DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA.
Family prefers donations to Compassionate Care Hospice , 701 North Clayton St. 6th Floor, DuPont Building, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019