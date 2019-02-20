Services
St Anthony Of Padua Church
901 N Dupont St
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 421-3700
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 North DuPont Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 North DuPont Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Anna T. (Hutchinson) O'Connor

Anna T. (Hutchinson) O'Connor Obituary
Anna T. (nee Hutchinson) O'Connor

Wilmington - Anna T. (nee Hutchinson) O'Connor passed away on February 18, 2019 at 82 years of age.

Anna was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. and devoted mother of Thomas (Crystal), Vincent (Barbara) and Carol Szybowski (Robert). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Relatives & friends are invited to a Viewing Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 North DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA.

Family prefers donations to Compassionate Care Hospice , 701 North Clayton St. 6th Floor, DuPont Building, Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
