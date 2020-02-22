Services
Anna T. Taylor Obituary
Anna T. Taylor

Pinehurst - Anna T. Taylor, 92 of Pinehurst.

Two days ago, Ann said, "I'm dying." Just that. No emotion she saves them for herself. She sleeps her days as I watch with fear and love, always love, for the most beautiful woman I've known.

We have seldom understood each other, and yet shared our souls more than we planned. And now? Now I'm conflicted; Ann is content. Has always been that way.

When Ann was awake this evening, she looked younger and beautiful. Yes, beautiful and not sad. It's no wonder she rejects my efforts of help. She'd rather starve with "happy," than choose my sad help. The blaze of my helicopter can be dangerous if one gets too close.

So good night my sweet friend, my tired, pained, vivacious Beauty. Know that our marriage has been made for heaven.

And so on February 20th, 2020 Ann died.

- her husband, Gil.

In lieu of flowers in Ann's memory donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
