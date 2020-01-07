|
Anne B. Dougherty
Wilmington - Anne Babiarz Dougherty, age 93, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Anne was born in Wilmington, daughter to the late Ludwig and Catherine (Feret) Babiarz. She was proud of her Polish heritage and learned her faith in the Saint Stanislaus Parish on the East Side of Wilmington.
Anne dedicated her life to raising her family. She opened her heart and her home to anyone needing a hot meal or a place to stay. She enjoyed being the family news anchor and chief meteorologist, following Philadelphia sports teams, attending the Senior Center, watching Wheel of Fortune, shopping, reading and visiting her beach house. She was a long time member of St. Matthew Parish, where she was active in the Sodality and together with her husband was a fixture at Saturday afternoon Mass.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, James J. Dougherty, Sr.; her seven loving children, James J. Dougherty, Jr. (Karol), Robert L. Dougherty (Randa), John P. Dougherty (Barbara), Thomas M. Dougherty (Darla), Marianne K. Shaw, Kathleen D. Giofre (Michael), and Terrence M. Dougherty (Kristine); her grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, Brandon, David, Daniel, Patrick, Michelle, Anna, Emily, Christopher, Michael, Matthew, Kaitlin, Elise, Meghan, and Sean; 6 great-grandchildren, and her beloved caregivers, Edith and Love.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond, Walter, Adele, Blanche, and Edward; her daughters-in-law, Vicky Dougherty and Cathy Dougherty; and her grandson, Aaron.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Matthew's Church, 901 E Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00am. Entombment will be held in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
"We Love You - Don't You Forget It."
