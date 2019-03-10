Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church
500 McKennans Church Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church
500 McKennans Church Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Following Services
the adjoining cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne C. Cain


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne C. Cain Obituary
Anne C. Cain

Newark - Anne C. Cain, age 98, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Born and raised on Maple Spring Farm in North Star, DE on September 26, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Norman Wesley and Alice Elizabeth (Jordan) Cox. Anne worked as a switchboard operator with Continental Diamond Fibre Company and retired after several years of service.

Devoted to her church, Anne was a life member of Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church since 1935. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling. Above all, Anne will be remembered as a loving wife, companion, daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, F. Allen Cain; companion, Ray Hartman; and sister, Alice (Cox) Fraser. Anne is survived by her nieces, Margaret Fraser and Norma Ringel; second cousin, Gail Clarke; two great nephews, William Ringel and Fraser Ringel (Marla); and long term caregiver, Cathy Blankenship.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Zephney McKenzie for Anne's recent care.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Road, Wilmington, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anne's memory to Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now