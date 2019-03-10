|
Anne C. Cain
Newark - Anne C. Cain, age 98, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Born and raised on Maple Spring Farm in North Star, DE on September 26, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Norman Wesley and Alice Elizabeth (Jordan) Cox. Anne worked as a switchboard operator with Continental Diamond Fibre Company and retired after several years of service.
Devoted to her church, Anne was a life member of Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church since 1935. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling. Above all, Anne will be remembered as a loving wife, companion, daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, F. Allen Cain; companion, Ray Hartman; and sister, Alice (Cox) Fraser. Anne is survived by her nieces, Margaret Fraser and Norma Ringel; second cousin, Gail Clarke; two great nephews, William Ringel and Fraser Ringel (Marla); and long term caregiver, Cathy Blankenship.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Zephney McKenzie for Anne's recent care.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Road, Wilmington, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anne's memory to Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019