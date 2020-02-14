|
|
Anne C. Reese
Wilmington - Anne C. Reese, 94, transitioned from life to more life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital.
Anne was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, the only child of R. Roy and Mildred Carter. After leaving North Carolina, she never lost her Southern accent and stayed in contact with lifelong friends made at Women's College (now UNCG) from which she graduated in 1947.
She and her husband, David Hill Carlton, Jr., lived in Boston, MA and Charleston, W.VA, before settling in Wilmington in 1953. She was actively involved in raising their three children, volunteering as Girl Scout leader and homeroom mother, as well as welcoming into her home numerous beloved pets. She shared her great love of books with her family; listening to Mom read aloud replaced evening television at our house.
Anne worked as the Director of Christian Education at Second Baptist Church, taught at Delaware Preschool, and retired after many years of dedicated service to the State of Delaware Department of Finance.
She found great pleasure in her volunteer activities, especially guiding tours at Rockwood Museum, delivering Meals on Wheels, and organizing a team of Salvation Army bell ringers. An avid student, she took classes at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and "gave back" by assisting in their Reading Room.
After the death of her first husband, and her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, ballroom dancing, and outdoor concerts at Bellevue State Park with her second husband, Dean D. Reese, Sr. Despite her indifferent cooking skills, she and Dean were popular hosts, and entertained often.
Other special joys in her life were nature, walking, swimming, solving the daily Cryptic Byword, watching Jeopardy, and rooting for the Phillies. She loved her Silverside Church family, faithfully attending Sunday services and Bible Study, as well as ministering to homebound and sick members.
Anne's enthusiasm for life and her willingness to say "yes!" to invitations, cultural events, and outings are inspirational. She found beauty every time she stepped outside, even on days others would consider dreary. She will be remembered fondly and deeply missed.
In addition to her parents and both husbands, Anne was predeceased by her son David Hill Carlton, III. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Anne Carter Carlton and Mary Carlton, and Dean's extended family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She cherished an especially close relationship with her stepdaughter-in-law, Jane Reese.
Many thanks to her caregivers for their support and compassion during the last months of Anne's life.
At Anne's request, services will be private. In her memory, please consider a donation to Silverside Church, 2800 Silverside Road, Wilmington, Delaware, 19810, or . Or follow her example: speak to the stranger sitting next to you, or look up and marvel at the clouds.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020