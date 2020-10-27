Anne C. Treisback
Wilmington - Anne C. Treisback, 75, of Wilmington, DE passed away on October 21, 2020 at Sunrise of Wilmington.
She was born in Forest Hills, NY and was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and Goldey-Beacom College. She worked as a legal secretary and enjoyed needlepoint, reading, travel, especially cruises and cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marion Corby. Anne is survived by her her husband of 40 years, Arthur L. Treisback, her daughter Jane Corby, her sister, Mary Hrycewycz and her husband William, her nephew Brian Hrycewycz and her cat Abigail.
A committal service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In compliance with Covid restrictions, all in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Delaware Humane Society (https://delawarehumane.org/
). To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
