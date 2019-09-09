Services
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1925 - 2019
Post Falls - Anne Waugh passed away on March 29, 2019 in Post Falls, Idaho.

Anne L. Carpenter was born on June 17, 1925 in Wilmington, Delaware, to Philip Carpenter and Gladys Peet Carpenter. She had a sister Dotty and a half-sister, Patsy, both of whom pre-deceased her. She graduated from Tower Hill High School and Finch College, and worked for Dr. Tarumianz at the Delaware State Hospital in her 20's.

She was an accomplished figure skater from her teenage years, and continued to skate well into middle age. Anne was a member of the Junior League, the Junior Board of Memorial Hospital, and Westminster Presbyterian Church. She loved dogs, and had Mark, Kelly, Moose, and Toby.

She married Martin Barnett in 1950, and has a son David and daughter-in-law Nancy. Martin, Anne, and David lived in Paris in the early 1960's and traveled extensively.

After she was widowed, she married Charles Waugh, and they lived in Delaware and Sarasota, Florida. Charles died in 2012. Anne lived the last nine years in Post Falls, Idaho, close to her son David.

She is survived by David, three nephews and one niece.

A service will be held Tuesday, September 10 at 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rodney Chapel. Anne will be buried at Wilmington and Brandywine cemetery in a family plot next to her late husband Martin.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
