Anne Deputy
Anne Deputy

Wilmington - Anne Deputy, age 97, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born in Wilmington on August 18, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (Turczynska) Bazeluk.

A strong woman of faith, Anne was an active member of St. Hedwig's R.C. Church. She was a longtime member of Pulaski Legion where she was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary and honored for her 50 plus years of service.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, George Deputy; son, Stanley Jankowski, Jr.; and siblings, Michael, Walter, and Andrew Bazeluk, John Hirnick Jr., and Eleanor McKee. She is survived by her sisters, Irene Suchocki and Dorothy Zabinko; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anne's memory may be made to Pulaski Legion of Delaware, 1304 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
